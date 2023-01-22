Of Elena Meli

According to a study published in Nature Chemical Biology in this object it is possible to create the ideal conditions for the growth of germs. In the kitchen and in the bathroom it needs to be changed often. Cleaning tips

Dishwashing sponges are better than test tubes and lab plates for breeding bacteria, not only because they collect food debris on which germs feast but also because of their micro-structure, ideal for creating a optimal habitat for countless species of microbes. This is underlined by research published in Nature Chemical Biology by a group of biomedical engineers from the US Duke University, who demonstrated how the apparently harmless sponges are a germ receptaclebut above all a place where the conditions for growing them are better than any other laboratory material.

I study The study was born to identify the ideal parameters for growing bacterial communities that have the maximum biodiversity for industrial purposes; after experimenting with standard bacterial culture plates of wider and smaller size, the researchers had the idea of ​​trying with a dish sponge and discovered that the ideal home for many different species to survive all together. Lingchong You, the engineer who coordinated the study, says: Bacteria are like us humans, there are those who love to live in company and those who prefer to be alone: ​​for everyone to thrive, everyone must find their "niche". This happens in the soil, where germs find many different microhabitats, and also in sponges because thanks to their structure, the space is divided into "portions" that can be colonized by different species: perhaps this is precisely why they are so dirty, they are the perfect home for bacteria.

Tips to avoid trouble Your advice to avoid trouble? Change them every weekaccording to researchers who on Scientific Reports report the results of various cleaning procedures: after having boiled them or put them in the microwave as many do (a strategy which, moreover, is forbidden for sponges with metal particles to scrape off the dirt) the germs do not actually disappear, on the contrary the species take over meaner. It happens because these bacteria are more resistant and therefore very quickly return to occupy all the space left free by those less capable of causing disease, a bit like what happens in the intestine after antibiotic therapy, say the authors. Among the most resistant bacteria there is also one, Moraxella osloensis, that can cause infections in immunocompromised people ed known for giving smells not own agreeable, which also explains why sink sponges smell quite bad after a short time. Sure, Moraxella in good company: according to researchers uJust one cubic centimeter of dishwashing sponge contains fifty billion bacteriamore than seven times the entire population of the Earth. More can only be found in faeces: a good reason to change the sponge once a week. But here are some cleaning tips.

Tea towels Tea towels to dry surfaces or even dishes must be washed in

washing machine very often, at 60C. All sponges used to clean around the housefrom those for the sink and worktop in the kitchen to those for bathroom fixtures, they have to be changed with regularity once a week because they can incorporate dirt and cause germs to proliferate.

Dishwasher A weekly cleaning of the filter which collects food residues e a more in-depth monthly they are recommended to prevent the accumulation of germs; in addition to the specific products for cleaning washing cycles, for the internal surfaces you can use vinegar or washing-up liquid. Indispensable one good drying to prevent mold from forming.

Mops Those with stiff bristles they can be cleaned by vacuuming up any hair and dust after each use; mop-type ones they retain more dirt between the fibers and can smell, as well as spread the dirt when they are reused: seeyear washed by soaking them in water and vinegar and then rinsed and then dried well.

Vacuum In addition to reading the instructions for the maintenance of your appliance, for example for changing the filters and/or any bag, it is useful clean the roller or brushes of the vacuum cleaner head after each use, removing threads and hair; the filters or the dust container can be washed more infrequently, then drying with a cloth.

Purifiers and air conditioners All devices that manage the air in the home, including heat pump systems used in winter and summer to control the temperature, improve it only on condition that the manufacturer’s instructions are followed for replacement

And there filter cleaning, different according to the products. When the air is humid, regular cleaning is even more important, to avoid the formation of mould.