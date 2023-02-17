Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino have become bis parents. The couple already have a daughter, Nina Speranza

Luca Argentero and Christine Marino they became parents for the second time. The couple gave the happy announcement with a post shared on Instagram with which they also took the opportunity to reveal the name of their second son to their followers.

luca argentero father bis — Well yes, Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino have become parents bis. They announced it by posting a shot on social media in which they show their hands shaking that of the little one. “With a Heart Full of Love” they wrote in the caption of the photo, while revealing the name of the child: Noah Robert. The two are already parents of a little girl, Nina Speranzaborn in May 2020.

the announcement of the second pregnancy — Cristina Marino had announced the second pregnancy last September, publishing a photo that portrays her at the sea, in the company of Luca Argentero and little Nina Speranza, with the bump just mentioned: "Me, you, Nina and a new light" he wrote, accompanying the caption of the post with the hashtag #4ofus. A few months ago they had then unveiled to their fans of expecting a boy. On the other hand, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, to celebrate Valentine's Day, Luca Argentero had published a very sweet black and white couple portrait on Instagram: "You are my duet #almost4" he wrote accompanying the photo in which the actor is portrayed as he squeezes Cristina's belly tightly.

love with Cristina Marino — Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino met in 2015, on the set of the film Vacation in the Caribbean: during filming between the two actors something clicked immediately, despite the fact that Argentero was married to Myriam Catania at the time. “I felt that there was something unique that could generate something even greater,” said the actor in an interview. Their relationship began shortly after and the two have since they never left. In 2020 Luca Argentero and Cristina Marino became parents of little Nina Speranza and they got married on June 5, 2021in their villa in Città della Pieve, in the province of Perugia, with a rather intimate and reserved ceremony. In fact, the couple is very keen on respecting privacy, especially when children and family are at stake.