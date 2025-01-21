He 87% of SMEs and self-employed workers who requested the microcredits from the Zaragoza City Council called to help maintain activity and employment due to covid-19, has paid or is complying with its payment obligations.

These microcredits were granted by the Zaragoza City Council within an exceptional call aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and the self-employed in the city with a global amount of 10 million of euros.

However, still 1.4 million are pending return of euros, as revealed by the Economy, Digital Transformation and Transparency Commission of the Zaragoza City Council in response to the question posed by Zaragoza en Común (ZeC) to know the real status of this line of microcredits for which the grace periods and, recently, the execution of the credits was requested in the case of those beneficiaries who have not returned two consecutive receipts.

However, in four months, The number of beneficiaries who have failed to pay the refund has increased by 1.6 percentage points of two consecutive received, the percentage having gone from 16.04% to 17.70%, as confirmed by the Department of Economy.

In this way, it is calculated that About 1.6 million euros remain pending to be returned. Late interest would rise to 41,000 euros. This means that currently the 83% are paying microcredits.

ZeC has also requested greater analysis and monitoring of these microcredits in order to know if they have really been effective in maintaining the activity and employment of SMEs and the self-employed in Zaragoza.

They have also asked to check whether beneficiaries who are failing to comply with payment obligations are benefiting from other lines of municipal aid. If so, they have stated that a situation of illegality would be incurred.