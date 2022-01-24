In the Japanese city of Kadoma, located on the island of Honshu, in one of the condominiums found the skeleton of a lonely man. About it informs Japan Today.

On Sunday, January 23, the son of the owner of the condominium went to the police and said that human remains were found in one of the apartments. Police officers began an investigation – according to them, five years have passed since the death of a person.

A 70-year-old man lived in the apartment. However, in April 2017, he disappeared: the Japanese did not pay the rent, and nothing was heard of him for a long time. The remains of the deceased were found on a tatami mat in a Japanese-style room. The door was locked and there was no sign of forced entry.

