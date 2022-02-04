For many reasons, the soap opera actress Maribel Guardia is one of the most beautiful women on mexican television. It is enough to enter her social networks and see her various publications, where the wife of the Costa Rican lawyer Marco Chacón, shows off all her charms, as she did in one of her recent posts, when showing off her toned legsone of his physical attractiveness that “drives” his followers crazy.

The 62-year-old singer, originally from San José, Costa Rica, shared a photograph wearing a tiny tight dress in blue, an outfit that she complemented with sneakers of the same tone.

With this garment of the IVC Collection brand, Maribel Guardia showed a lot of leg, causing sighs among his fans. Along with this photograph, he shared a few words from the Roman jurist, politician, philosopher, writer and orator Marcus Tullius Cicero:

If we do good out of interest, we will be cunning but not good.

With the aforementioned image, the also film and theater actress (currently, she stars in the staging “El Tenorio Cómica”), received many compliments: “gorgeous”, “beautiful my queen”, “perfection in person”, ” you can’t be more beautiful, you’re a love”, “Mexican exotic beauty”, “what a great body”, “my best dreams are where you appear and my reality when I wake up, is knowing that you are beauty in person” and more.

Maribel Guardia has 7.3 million followers on her Instagram account, a social network where she is very active.

On the other hand, Maribel Guardia is in the recordings of the telenovela “Corona de Lágrimas 2”, one of the most emblematic melodramas in our country. The mother of the singer Julián Figueroa (son she had with the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian), shares credits with Victoria Ruffo (the so-called “soap opera queen”), Africa Zavala and other histrionics.

The production of “Crown of Tears 2” is in charge of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro, brother of actress Verónica Castro and ex-husband of Angélica Rivera (former First Lady of Mexico and ex-wife of President Enrique Peña Nieto).

in the soap opera, Maribel Guardia will be the mother of Africa Zavala; the story stars Victoria Rufo, Alejandro Nones, Mane de la Parra and José María Torre, actors who give life to the children of “Refugio”, for whom so many tears were shed in the first part released in 2012.