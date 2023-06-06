In the Sinaloan countryside, the work of threshing the corn and wheat seeds march copiously to be in conditions of delivery of the product in the warehouses that it has. Mexican Food Safety (Segalmex)However, some farmers have run into a wall, confronting those who have taken advantage of the situation that prevails in this sector.

The rejection of the receipt of the seeds, or, some wineries that are not considered within the schemes, even when the Commission of Agricultural Affairs in the Congress of the State of Sinaloa ensures that there are conditions to receive at least the first million tons of corn in the warehouses. In the state of Sinaloa there are 60 collection centers for the storage of seeds such as corn that is harvested or in the process of being harvested, however, due to this situation that prevails and that puts farmers in trouble, the call is keeps not to waste the corn.

But this situation, in which there is no marketing plan given the null action of a public policy committed to supporting the Sinaloan countryside, and the push and pull between producers from Mexico and State Goverment It puts many men in the countryside in a dilemma, from selling cheap but selling, to waiting for a positive response that has been a long time coming and that generates greater uncertainty. Undoubtedly, the coin is in the air, and whichever way it falls, if a real commitment to the countryside is not established, the blow will be direct for those who sow little or a lot, since they make the same investment per hectare in favor of offering the table of the Sinaloans quality products.

