Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, will inaugurate the work of the third regular session of the tenth legislative term of the Consultative Council of the Emirate tomorrow At the council’s headquarters in Sharjah.

This comes after His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No. 36 of 2021 inviting the Sharjah Consultative Council to convene for its third regular session of the tenth legislative term. The third regular session of the tenth legislative term on the seventh of October, 2021 AD.

The opening of the work of the third session comes after the Consultative Council of the Emirate, during the second session, which started from October 2020 to June of this year, accomplished many works and achievements. To objective recommendations and well-thought-out and purposeful decisions.

With regard to discussing general topics, the second ordinary session of the tenth legislative term was full of general topics, as the Council discussed the policy of (6) government departments (the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Economic Development, the Sharjah International Airport Authority and the Real Estate Registration Department ).

The number of applicants on general topics was (108) members, and the number of those asking for the floor was (67) members, with a total number of members’ interventions amounting to (409) interventions, with a total number of questions amounting to (417) questions directed by members and members to officials of departments and bodies in general topics..

After an in-depth and purposeful discussion on the policies of these departments and bodies, the Council came to adopt and issue (86) recommendations in addition to the recommendations approved by the Council today regarding the policy of the Real Estate Registration Department, which numbered (15) recommendations, bringing the total number of recommendations to (101) recommendations that included all aspects of the policies of these departments and their terms of reference. and services provided to the public and to the reviewers.

As for the legislative competence, the Council discussed (5) draft laws referred by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, which are a draft law on the organization of the Museums Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, a draft law on the general budget of Sharjah government departments and bodies for the fiscal year 2021 AD, and a draft law on reorganizing the police force in The Emirate of Sharjah and a draft law on human resources for the military in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah and a draft law on the human resources of civilians in the statutory bodies in the Emirate of Sharjah.”.

As for the competence to ask parliamentary questions, during its plenary sessions, the Council asked (5) parliamentary questions that dealt with various vital issues of concern and achieve the hopes and aspirations of the citizens of the emirate.

On the side of the achievements of the council committees, the council committees made distinguished efforts and worked diligently in performing the role entrusted to them in the best way in studying and discussing all the topics and draft laws referred by the council to them. A working visit The meetings and visits of the Bureau of the Council amounted to (7) meetings and work visits.

With regard to the observations received by the Council, the Council received approximately (350) personal and electronic notes, all of which were subject to study and the collection of information and statistics from the concerned departments and bodies, in which the Council took the appropriate decisions and steps..

As for the proposals, the council, represented by (the office body), received a number of proposals, amounting to (38), of which (22) were from the members and (16) were from the public..





