Dortmund (Reuters)

Borussia Dortmund advanced to the top of the German Football League, after crushing its guest Cologne 6-1, thanks to a double by Sebastian Aller and captain Marco Reus.

Dortmund kept dreaming of winning the league title for the first time since 2012, when he was led by Jurgen Klopp, and manipulated Colin by scoring four goals in the first half.

Dortmund has 53 points, one ahead of Bayern Munich, who are visiting Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Razen Pal Sport Leipzig comes in third place with 45 points, after its sudden loss 1-0 to its struggling Bochum host.

Rafael Guerrero, who scored in last week’s draw with Schalke 04, opened the scoring after some fine work from Donnell Mallen in the 15th minute.

Two minutes later Allaire, the Ivory Coast striker who returned this year after early-season cancer treatment, added the second goal.

And Colin contented himself with watching his host impose his dominance and score the third goal by Royce, on the half-hour mark.

Mallen made it 4-0 with a powerful shot that goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe could not handle.

Colin narrowed the difference by Davy Zilke, his first goal with the team.

Despite Dortmund’s decline in the second half, he scored two goals in two minutes.

Aller added his second goal when he followed a rebound from the crossbar after a free kick from Mahmoud Dawood.

Reus raised his tally to 150 goals in the league, and No. 161 in all competitions with Dortmund in the 70th minute.