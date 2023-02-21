Thursday, February 23, 2023
The serious mistake of Thibaut Courtois in the game Liverpool vs. real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Without the Colombian Luis Díaz, the English are ahead in the Champions League.

Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-1 and put it against the ropes in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The 1-0 was scored by the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, after an assist from Mohamed Salah, in the 4th minute.

Then, at 14, a very serious mistake by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois allowed Salah to score the second.

Subsequently, Vinicius Junior discounted for Madrid, in a round trip match.

News in development.

