In the midst of the urge to exercise, many people question whyWhich practice would suit your goal-seeking best?: Lose weight, improve insulin sensitivity, have stronger arms, build muscle, or generally be healthier.

From this point of view, some people decide to prioritize the training of one sport or another.

Now, a study published by the McMaster University of Hamilton, in Ontario, Canada, has once again put on the table the debate of the effectiveness between intensity and duration of exercise.

According to the research in question, intensity would seem to win the pulse in its analysis with a view to improving cardiometabolic health.

An intense minute or 45 at a moderate pace?

The study, descriptively titled, presents the initial conclusion: “Twelve weeks of sprint interval training improves indices of cardiometabolic health similarly to traditional resistance training despite five times less time commitment and exercise volume“.

The research was carried out over three months with a group of sedentary young men with similar health conditions and similar abilities to regulate blood sugar through insulin.

According to the article, the participants were divided into three groups. One control, who maintained his sedentary routine. Another, who trained indoor cycling for three days a week under 45 minutes of a moderate pace, two warm-ups and three cool-downs. And the last one, who trained three days a week, with “an interval training of 20 seconds of high-intensity work and two minutes of active rest (plus one cool down) for a total of 10 minutes.”

finished the study, the two groups that had physical activity had the same gains in aerobic endurance and insulin sensitivity. Also, changes in weight and muscle mass were similar in both.

“In summary, we report that a protocol involving 3 days of intense intermittent exercise per week, within a total time commitment of 30 minutes, is as effective as 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity continuous training in increasing sensitivity to insulin, cardiorespiratory fitness, and skeletal muscle mitochondrial content in previously inactive men”concludes the study.

“This type of exercise requires a very high level of motivation and is clearly not suitable for everyone”is read at the end of the document.

