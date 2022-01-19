On January 19, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Solid State Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Chernenko commented on the launch of the Science and Technology program on REN TV.

He noted the importance of the broadcast, saying that it “will give people information, explain and interest.”

“The value lies precisely in the fact that in our rapidly changing world, science and technology are the engine of change. People should imagine what is happening at the extreme frontiers. Such programs should just give people information, explain, interest … This is a useful program in itself, it should develop, inform people about new directions, different branches of science and technology, ”Chernenko said.

According to the scientist, the viewer absorbs knowledge better when he sees their application in practice.

“There is so much in the world, so much information, that it is not so easy to assess its reliability, plausibility and value. Hosts of programs should highlight those moments that are most important … The viewer will remember what we showed, how we do it with our hands … Maybe he will not remember what we said, but what we demonstrated … I think he will remember ” Chernenko is sure.

On the air of the Science and Technology show, host Mikhail Borzenkov will answer questions that were previously asked only by science fiction writers and historians. The program can be watched on Saturdays at 12:00.

The show will premiere on January 22nd.