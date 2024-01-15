The opportunity to study in the United States presents itself for Mexican students through the Community College Initiative scholarship. This educational program not only provides academic and professional training in specific areas, but also promotes an enriching cultural exchange.

The Community College Initiative scholarship is an educational bridge for Mexican students, offering a program designed to train them in specific areas. From agriculture to hospitality management, the program spans diverse disciplines, providing participants with a unique academic and professional experience.

The next call for the 2024/2025 scholarship is intended for students from the first to fourth semester in degrees like agriculture, engineering, information technology, public safety, emergency medical services, tourism and hospitality managementas recorded on the US Department of State website. An open door to educational excellence for those seeking to excel in specific fields.

The scholarship represents, in addition to a learning opportunity, a complete and well-supported experience. The program covers all essential expenses for a stay in the United States, from the J-1 visa to travel, tuition, lodging, food, educational materials, medical insurance, and even recreational and professional activities. Applicants must be over 18 years of age, have a good knowledge of English and show a genuine interest in training in the designated areas.

Information session at the University of Guadalajara

To provide details and answer questions, An information session is scheduled for January 16, 2024 at the University of Guadalajara. This event is an opportunity to clarify doubts and provide essential information about the program, paving the way for those who wish to apply.

The scholarship covers all essential expenses, from visa to recreational activities Photo: Courtesy Global Connection

The program period will run from the end of July 2024 to May 2025offering participants a full year of immersion in the academic and cultural life of the USA. Program participants will be assigned to ten different community colleges in the United States.