Manchester City and Liverpool have starred in one of the great duels of the day, in the match corresponding to the 29th day of the Premier League and that has ended with the victory of Guardiola’s team 4-1, thanks to goals from Julián Álvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan and Jack Grealish.
The skyblues have a few difficult weeks ahead of them with duels against great rivals and that could be definitive in the fight for the titles. These are the next five games that the team led by Pep Guardiola will have to face:
Southampton vs Manchester City: Premier League
Manchester City’s next commitment will be in a week when they visit St Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton in the match corresponding to matchday 30 of the Premier League.
Guardiola’s men continue in their pursuit of Arsenal de Arteta
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: First leg of the round of 16, Champions League
The main course for Manchester City and the star tie of these quarterfinals of the Champions League. On Tuesday the 11th, the first assault between Manchester City and Bayern Munich will be played at the Etihad Stadium for getting into the semifinals of the most important competition at club level.
Manchester City vs Leicester: Premier League
Guardiola’s team will do a double during the week, since after facing Bayern they will also host Leicester at their stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Premier.
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: Round of 16 second leg, Champions League
Possibly this is the most difficult engagement of City’s next five games. Guardiola’s men will have to visit the Allianz Arena with their minds set on those semifinals. The first leg will mark, to a large extent, what will await us in the second leg, but regardless of the result, we are sure to see a real great game.
Manchester City vs Sheffield: FA Cup Semi-Finals
The fifth game for Guardiola’s team will be the FA Cup duel, a single match, against Sheffield. A victory will mean for the citizens to be in the final, while defeat would leave them without the possibility of adding a new title to their showcases.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
southampton
|
April 8
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG and 10:30 MX
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Bayern Munich
|
April 11
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
leicester
|
April 15
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG and 10:30 MX
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Bayern Munich
|
April 19th
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Sheffield
|
April 22
|
17:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG and 8:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
to confirm
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#schedule #matches #Manchester #City #victory #Liverpool
Leave a Reply