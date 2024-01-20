On Friday, January 19, 2024, at exactly 9:00 p.m., Bravos de Ciudad Juárez received the Blue Cross Machine to face the duel corresponding to day two of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
La Maquina made important signings for this competition, and yet, in the first two games, those led by Martín Anselmi still cannot win. They lost 1-0 against Pachuca, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium. They tied 0-0 against Juárez FC.
The good news for the cement producers is that four out of five games await them as hosts, so the possibility of collecting a significant amount of points increases greatly.
In the last five confrontations between these two squads, Cruz Azul has only been able to beat the Mazatlecos on one occasion. This occurred on matchday number fourteen of the Apertura 2022 tournament, when the Machine won by a score of 2-0. Since then, they have tied twice and Mazatlan He has defeated the cement workers a couple of times.
The last time Cruz Azul beat the Tijuana Xolos, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament, when the cement producers took the result in favor of 2-0. Since then, Tijuana has beaten them twice and the most they have been able to rescue is a draw, a couple of tournaments ago.
In the last five confrontations between these two squads, Cruz Azul has emerged victorious on three occasions, they have tied once and only suffered defeat on one occasion. This was precisely the previous tournament, when the White Roosters of Querétaro They beat the cement workers 3-1, on the Azteca stadium field.
The last time the Atlético de San Luis They beat the Blue Cross Blue Machine, it was in the Clausura 2022 tournament. Since then they have faced each other three times, the cement workers won two of these matches and the other ended in a draw.
Cruz Azul had an important hegemony over the team Tigers. The feline team had not been able to beat them in the 'Volcán' Universitario for more than a decade, but this was broken just last tournament, when those led by Robert Dante Siboldi beat the cement workers at home by a score of 2-1, with a goal last minute goal scored by Brazilian Rafael Carioca.
