Chelsea have conceded four goals and only scored one on their visit to St. James’ Park, a match in which both Pochettino and Eddie Howe surprised with the starting eleven. Chelsea now faces an important series of matches, including another match against Newcastle.
The blues will face one of the fashionable teams in the Premier League. The Seagulls are currently managing to maintain good results in both the Premier League and the Europa League despite multiple casualties and injuries. Don Roberto de Zerbi.
Two teams that are mired in a crisis regarding games and results will have to face each other in a Premier League duel. A lot at stake for both coaches, perhaps they are the most criticized in the entire League.
Chelsea will soon have to travel to Liverpool to face Everton. Pochettino’s men have the obligation to start adding 3 at a time after all the millions they have spent.
Chelsea will have to receive a visit from Sheffield United to play the seventeenth round of the English league championship.
Unlike the Premier League matchup, Chelsea will host Newcastle in search of a place in the EFL Cup semifinals, where teams like Manchester City and Manchester United are already eliminated.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Brighton
|
December 3
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Manchester United
|
6th of December
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00ARG, 14:00 ARG
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
December 10
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Sheffield United
|
December 16
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
Decembre 19th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00ARG, 14:00 ARG
|
EFL Cup
|
DAZN
#schedule #Chelseas #games #heavy #defeat #Newcastle