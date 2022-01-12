Riyadh (DPA)

Next Tuesday, the Saudi Football Association will hold a meeting with the heads of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional League clubs in Riyadh, to discuss the most appropriate number of foreign players for the upcoming seasons, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Professional League.

The Saudi Federation invited the heads of the league clubs to attend the meeting, which comes as a continuation of the constructive cooperation between the Federation and the clubs, according to what the Saudi Football Association said through its account on

