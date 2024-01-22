The Amazon offers today allow us to buy one Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon graphics card. The current price is approximately €562. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The average price of the last 90 days is €583. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon, the features
The graphics card Sapphire Pure AMD Radeon it reaches a clock speed of 2475 MHz. The RAM is 16 GB GDRR6 at 19.5 Gb/s.
Measures 26.7 x 13.5 x 5 cm. It has two HDMI outputs and two DP outputs.
