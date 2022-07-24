The Sandman was the protagonist of a new official trailer on the occasion of San Diego Comic-Con 2022. There Netflix series based on the work of Neil Gaiman will make its debut on August 5 on the streaming platform.

About a month after the trailer with the release date, The Sandman shows up in this case with a video more full-bodied and interesting, in which several characters appear that we will see within the show.

“There is another world waiting for us when we close our eyes to sleep … a place called” dream kingdom “, where the dream lord Sandman (Tom Sturridge) gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies “, reads the synopsis.

“But when Dream is suddenly captured and held captive for a century, his absence triggers a series of events that will forever disrupt the worlds of sleep and wakefulness.”

“To restore order, he will have to cross universes and timelines to correct the mistakes made in his long existence, finding old friends and enemies and also meeting new cosmic and human entities.”