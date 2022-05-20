The decentralized game world The Sandbox announced today that it has acquired the Uruguayan company Cualit, a development technology company expert in videogames, to increase its Web3 and blockchain innovation and development capabilities. The Sandbox will work with Martin and Frederico Perez, the two brothers who co-founded the company, to increase team growth through additional resources and infrastructure. Cualit will now become The Sandbox Uruguay, expanding the global team of The Sandbox, which to this end declares: “With a quality education system and many leading fintech companies, Uruguay is the ideal location for The Sandbox’s second development office. in South America, together with the current Argentine development team responsible for the game client and the Game Maker. To further enhance The Sandbox Uruguay’s capabilities, The Sandbox plans to leverage local Web3 development talent to scale up of the team by hiring around 90 technology experts in the near future, thus bringing its workforce to 150 people in Latin America. “

“Web3 technology is rapidly evolving and we believe The Sandbox Uruguay will help us with the team’s experience in web design and user experience to attract millions of users,” said Arthur Madrid, CEO and co-founder of The Sandbox. “Uruguay is a great place to invest in technology and we see a new generation of developers who want to rethink the way we use and own our data through the open metaverse ”. Martin and Frederico Perez, directors of The Sandbox Uruguay, added. “Like The Sandbox Uruguay, we have the power to create a new talent hub for all of Latin America, contributing to the growth of The Sandbox and the region. We look forward to rapidly expanding our team and taking our contribution to the metaverse to the next level with additional investment, resources and sharing in The Sandbox’s global team. ”