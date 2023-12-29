This Thursday the traditional San Silvestre race was presented at the Glorieta de Murcia. The sporting event organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD and which has the support of the Murcia City Council in terms of permits and infrastructure for its celebration. Furthermore, this year, the already popular marathon on December 31 has broken the record for runners requesting bibs, which reaches 5,000 participants.

At 12:00 in the morning next Sunday, the race will kick off from the Teniente Flomesta promenade and will end, at the same point, around 1:00 p.m. The route will have 6.5 kilometers in total and its route will be through the center of the city until it culminates again at its starting point, at the height of the City Hall.

Miguel Ángel Noguera, Councilor for Sports, stressed during the presentation event that “Murcia City Council will always support these types of initiatives that have sport as a common thread” and added that there would be news for anyone who wants to participate in the San Silvestre del next year.

Today, San Silvestre is a recreational-sports event that colors the city streets every year, as many of its participants choose to run in costume. It has become a classic event that is now part of the Murcian Christmas tradition.

The test is organized by LA VERDAD, Famu and the Murcia City Council. Sponsored by Caixabank, Aena, Universae, Grupo Marmo, Juver and Aquadeus. In addition, Enjoy! Murcia. Thanks to Estrella de Levante, Coca Cola and Mercamurcia.