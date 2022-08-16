Ophthalmologist Vladislav Filippov: blepharoplasty does not pose a danger to vision

Operations to change the shape of the eyelids (blepharoplasty) do not pose a danger to vision, ophthalmologist Vladislav Filippov and plastic surgeon Zainab Rabadanova are sure. About this they told Russians in an interview for Gazeta.Ru.

“Blepharoplasty is a plastic surgery aimed at improving the aesthetic appearance of the eyelids. The main indications for its implementation are excess skin in the form of wrinkles and hernias, ”said Rabadanova. According to her, with age, “hernial bags” appear around the eyes, which not only spoil the appearance of the face, but also interfere with the normal functioning of the eyelids.

Filippov added that blepharoplasty is performed not only for cosmetic purposes. It is also indicated for violation of the position of the eyelids: for example, it is recommended for excessive drooping or insufficient closing of the eyelids, for violations of their function.

According to the doctor, the violation of the position of the eyelids can adversely affect vision. “Incomplete eyelid closure or eyelash growth towards the eye significantly increases the risk of corneal injury, which can lead to inflammation or clouding, which ultimately significantly reduces vision,” he explained.

In the absence of complications, blepharoplasty will not affect the optics of the eye, Filippov assured. “The experience of most surgeons and new surgical technologies allow blepharoplasty to be performed quickly, almost bloodlessly and without complications,” he concluded.

