Russian travelers were revealed the optimal cost of air tickets for regular flights to Turkey on March 8. Portal writes about it Tourdom.

So, if you fly on the most popular date, March 5, you can get there for 23.9 thousand rubles. The flight on the Moscow-Istanbul route will be carried out by the Russian airline Pobeda, and back by the Turkish carrier Pegasus Airlines on March 8. Luggage is not included in the price, you need to pay 3.5 thousand rubles for it. The flagship airline Turkish Airlines offers tickets for the same dates for 26.2 thousand rubles. The price includes luggage weighing up to 23 kilograms.

Related materials:

Tourists wishing to go to Antalya will be cheaper with travel documents – from 21.9 thousand rubles in both directions with luggage. In this case, the flight will be operated by Pegasus Airlines and Ural Airlines.

Carriers Pegasus Airlines and Pobeda offer to fly to Antalya for 19 thousand rubles. Despite the fact that the ticket itself is cheaper, luggage is not included in the price. Tourists will have to pay an additional 3.2 thousand rubles for it. Thus, the total fare will cost more – 22.2 thousand rubles.

Earlier in February, Turkey was named the leader of the outbound tourist flow in 2021 – over the past year, 4.6 million Russian tourists visited the country. The top 5 popular holiday destinations also included Abkhazia (1.5 million Russians visited the country), Egypt (1.01 million), the United Arab Emirates (612 thousand) and Cyprus (560 thousand).