The Russians gave advice on how to deal with hooligans who spoil elevators and walls in entrances. Discussion about vandals flared up in Facebook-group “Yasenevo. Neighbours”.

The author of the topic said that lawbreakers are operating in his house on Karamzin Street. The man posted a photo showing that the mirror is broken in the elevator and the walls are painted. “People, why? Do you really like living in a pigsty? ” – asked the user.

Most commentators advised the man to install a camera or a dummy at the entrance in order to find out the culprits of the incident or to intimidate them. In addition, the man was advised to take a photo of the damaged property and leave an application for its replacement using the portal of state services.

One of the users said that she decided to fight the neighbors cluttering the entrance with the help of an advertisement asking them to clean up the trash after themselves. “I returned in the evening – they removed it. They are not getting divorced anymore … “- the woman shared the result. Users agreed that this is an effective way to communicate with other residents.

Earlier, a Muscovite put up for sale a flower garden near the house because of vandals. The woman admitted that the hooligans discouraged her from pursuing her hobby.