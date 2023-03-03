A reader of the “Subtleties of Tourism” visited Phuket and spoke about the Chinese taking away food

A Russian tourist visited the Thai island of Phuket and complained about the mass arrival of travelers from China, who “ruined everything.” She shared her impressions of the vacation with the portal “Tourism Subtleties”, her review was published on the platform “Zen”.

A portal reader said that she managed to buy a tour to Thailand at a low price, before the “crazy influx” of Chinese. So, 10 days in a four-star hotel with breakfast cost 163 thousand rubles for two. However, the dates of the trip coincided with the period when the Chinese authorities allowed their citizens to travel around the world – in this regard, the hotel was overloaded with holidaymakers.

“Breakfast ends before it starts, the food is eaten in half an hour, and everything that is not eaten, the Chinese usually take away with them. Huge queues to the restaurant – and to the toilet (which is understandable). What pleases, the citizens of China are not very fond of beach holidays, 10-15 minutes on the beach in the evening or in cloudy weather is the maximum for them. The beach is at your disposal, clean, beautiful, located in the bay, ”the Russian woman described the features of Chinese tourists.

Also, the tourist advised to take cash with you on a trip in foreign currency, not in rubles. According to her, if you change large bills, the rate will be better. It is better to refuse Russian UnionPay cards, as they do not always work, and the withdrawal limit is very small.

“By the way, do not go to small massage parlors, but go to normal spa centers, the prices are practically the same. Yes, they can offer a bunch of other services, but you say that for you – only a massage, and you will relax in comfort, and not behind a screen by the road, ”the traveler gave another piece of advice.

Earlier in February, another Russian tourist visited Thailand and was also outraged by the behavior of Chinese tourists. According to her, the travelers very loudly sorted out the relationship between themselves and with the staff and constantly listened to music in their speakers or on the phone.