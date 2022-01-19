The Russian woman rested in Egypt and named the worst excursions around the country that tourists are offered to purchase. She shared her opinion in a personal blog on “Yandex.Zen”.

As the girl said, the main mistake is buying excursions from hotel guides and tour operators, because of the large overpayment. The author explained that similar programs can be found independently on the Internet at a lower cost. “And you will also be picked up from the hotel, brought and driven to the same places,” she added.

Also, the traveler recommended to abandon the safari. According to her, the guides promised her ATV and buggy rides, a visit to the Bedouin village, a show program and dinner at sunset, but the expectations did not correspond to reality – the desert turned out to be dirty, tourists rode ATVs for an average of 20 minutes on its outskirts, and the village Bedouin did remind her of the scenery.

“Everyone is led in a friendly crowd to watch how a woman fries a tortilla. Everyone takes it on camera, eats a piece of cake and goes for a camel ride. As many as five meters in one direction and back, ”she described what was happening.

Among other things, the Russian woman was disappointed with the evening show, comparing it with a performance in a children’s camp, which had to wait an hour. Nevertheless, the blogger advised me to visit Luxor, where it is more convenient to get from Hurghada than to Cairo or Alexandria. “There are a lot of sights: the Karnak temple, the Luxor temple, the tomb of the kings, where the border of Tutankhamun is located,” she said.

Earlier in January, tourism industry experts warned of a sharp rise in prices for tours to Egypt during the May holidays. According to travel agents, a stay in a five-star hotel for three adults and one child for eight days can cost 480,000 rubles.