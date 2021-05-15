The Russian government has approved a list of unfriendly foreign states. It includes only the United States and the Czech Republic, it follows from the government order published on Friday, May 14, on the official portal legal information.

“To approve the attached list of foreign states committing unfriendly actions in relation to the Russian Federation, citizens of the Russian Federation or Russian legal entities, in respect of which the measures of influence (counteraction) are applied, established by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation of April 23, 2021,” the document says.

The decree envisages limiting, up to a complete ban for unfriendly states, the possibility of hiring employees at the embassy, ​​consulates and other representative offices among those who are on the territory of Russia.

The list contains only two items – the United States and the Czech Republic. According to the order, the Czech Republic will be able to hire no more than 19 workers located in Russia for the diplomatic mission, while the United States will not be able to employ a single one.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, Alexander Sherin, commenting on the list approved by the Cabinet of Ministers to Izvestia, said that the initiative to create a list of countries unfriendly to Russia is a necessary measure.

According to him, this decision is associated with the aggressive anti-Russian policies of some countries. At the same time, Sherin expressed hope for an improvement in Russia’s relations with these countries.

In mid-April, a “diplomatic” aggravation began between Moscow and the Western countries. First, the United States, along with the introduction of new sanctions, expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded to this in a mirror image.

Then, on April 17, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced that the country’s authorities suspected the Russian special services of involvement in the explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. At the same time, the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats was announced. In response, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata.