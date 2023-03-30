A Russian single father whose daughter was sent to boarding school after she drew an anti-war cartoon in Ukraine has been sentenced to two years in prison for discrediting his country’s military.

Alexei Moskalev, 53, was not in Yefremov’s court on Tuesday to hear the verdict against him. According to the court press secretary, the man escaped from house arrest in which he was and his whereabouts are unknown.

“I don’t know where he is,” Moskalev’s lawyer, Vladimir Biliyenko, told the BBC.

His 13-year-old daughter Masha was sent to a juvenile home in March, when the criminal case against the man began.

Moskalev was accused of having repeatedly criticized the Russian army through social media. The man did appear in court the day before his conviction.

This is the latest case of a Russian citizen being convicted of criticizing Moscow’s military and has drawn the attention of the international press after the authorities made the decision to send Moskalev’s daughter to a boarding school.

“A nightmare”

“I am in shock,” Yefremov’s council member Olga Podolskaya said after the conviction was announced.

“Sentencing someone to prison for expressing their opinion is a terrible thing. A two-year sentence is a nightmare.”

“The second shock came when I heard that Alexei had run away. We hope Alexei is okay and nothing happened to him.”

The family’s problems began in April last year, Podolskaya told the BBC.

At the time, the school contacted the police because Moskalev’s daughter had drawn a picture of a Ukrainian flag with the words “Glory to Ukraine” and a Russian flag saying “No War.”

Mosklev contacted Olga Podolskaya last year to tell her about the pressure he and his daughter were being put under. The girl’s mother does not live in the area and she has no contact with her family.

The facts

First, Moskalev was fined for making a comment about the war on social media last year.

“The police began to investigate Alexei’s social networks,” says Olga Podolskaya. “And they told him that he was raising his daughter badly.”

Then the authorities filed charges.

For an anti-war post on his social media, Alexei was fined 32,000 rubles (about $415 at the time) on charges of discrediting the Russian military.

And a few weeks ago a criminal case was opened against him for anti-war publications, with the same accusation that he discredited the army.

The charges were brought to trial under the penal code because he had already been found guilty of a similar offense before.

The human rights group Memorial – banned by the Russian authorities – already recognizes him as a political prisoner.

Moskalev was not allowed to communicate with the BBC during a visit to his building a few days ago. However, his lawyer told us that Moskalev is concerned that his daughter is not with him.

The social services in Yefremov received the official order to take over the child’s care. The local branch of the youth affairs commission had already taken legal action to restrict Moskalev’s parental rights.

Missing

Last week, Moskalev was prevented from leaving his house arrest so he could attend a preliminary hearing in his case.

In anticipation of Tuesday’s verdict, Vladimir Biliyenko visited the home for minors where Masha has spent most of the past month.

The director of the center told her that the girl had gone to a children’s cooking festival and gave her two drawings that Masha had made for her father, as well as a letter.

Biliyenko told a local channel that Masha had written the words: “Dad, you are my hero.”

Then, he filed the drawings in court.

Although Moskalev had appeared in court on Monday, press secretary Olga Dyachuk said the man escaped from house arrest overnight and should have been arrested after Tuesday’s verdict.

“To say I’m surprised would be an understatement,” his lawyer told the BBC.

“No client of mine has ever disappeared like this. I don’t know where he went, or if he did.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-internacional-65107142, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-03-28 21:00:10

Steve Rosenberg

BBC News, from Yefremov