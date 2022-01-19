The Russian Embassy in the United States called on Washington to stop hysterics about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. This information was published by the department in its Facebook.

The embassy responded to the accusations of the White House regarding a potential attack on Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. “On January 18, high-ranking officials of the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon in unison announced the absence of de-escalation steps on the Russian-Ukrainian border. (…) Once again, we emphasize: Russia is not going to attack anyone, ”the diplomatic mission said. The diplomats noted that the movement of troops on their own territory is the sovereign right of the country, and called for an end to escalating tension around Donbass. “And the main thing is not to push the “hot heads” in Kiev to new provocations,” they concluded.

Earlier, the US authorities said that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. According to the US State Department, Moscow will have the opportunity to attack Ukraine from the north thanks to the upcoming joint exercises of Russia and Belarus. The representative of the department explained that reports of the transfer of troops raise concerns against the backdrop of a tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border. In her opinion, for the Belarusians, the country’s involvement in such an attack would be completely unacceptable.