January 7, 2024
The ruling party in Bangladesh wins the parliamentary elections

The Election Commission of Bangladesh announced that the ruling party won the parliamentary elections that took place on Sunday.
Earlier today, election officials began counting votes after polling stations closed their doors.
Out of a total population of 170 million in Bangladesh, about 120 million voters were invited to cast their ballots in a direct ballot to choose those to occupy 300 parliamentary seats from among nearly 2,000 candidates.
Bangladesh has witnessed strong economic growth under the leadership of the ruling Awami League party led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

