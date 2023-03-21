His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 151 prisoners from various nationalities from the penal and correctional institutions in the emirate, who have proven their eligibility, good conduct and behavior, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The honor comes out of His Highness’s keenness to give the released prisoners an opportunity to start a new life, with the aim of bringing joy and happiness to their families.

For his part, Major General Muhammad bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, extended his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Fujairah, for this social and humanitarian blessing, expressing his hope that the blessing would be a motive for the released to give, a way to righteousness and the beginning of a new life.