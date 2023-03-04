A new viral challenge will cause drama in “La rosa de Guadalupe”. Look here the complete guide to see the chapter “Sweet dreams”.

After his chapter inspired by “The Squid Game”, “The Rose of Guadalupe” will once again use a viral challenge for the plot of his new episode, titled “Sweet Dreams”. In this one, we will see how a boy who suffers from bullying wants to be accepted by his schoolmates, but the arrival of a viral challenge at his school will endanger his life. What else will we see in the emblematic series of Mexico? In the following lines we leave you the complete guide with the channel, schedule and more details.

“La rosa de Guadalupe” is one of the most famous series on Mexican TV. Photo: composition LR/Canal las estrellas

What time does “La rosa de Guadalupe”, “Sweet dreams” premiere?

the chapter of “La rosa de Guadalupe” called “Sweet dreams”, number 1,835, will have its premiere this Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. (Mexico time). What is the episode about? This says the official synopsis: “Raúl, in his eagerness to be accepted by the kids at school, does the new viral challenge in which he must take sleeping pills and fight to stay awake to win, which seems to be a harmless challenge , it will have a serious consequence that will lead him to have ‘Sweet dreams.’”

Where to see the complete chapter 1,835?

Chapter 1835 of “The Rose of Guadalupe” It can be seen through the Canal de las Estrellas.

Where can you see Canal de las Estrellas in Mexico?

To see Canal de las Estrellas LIVE and ONLINE, you can use the official website of the signal. Just go to this link and that’s it. If you want to have access to the channel from your TV, you must contract access with your operator.

“La rosa de Guadalupe” can be seen through Canal las Estrellas. Photo: capture of Canal las Estrellas

Where can I see all the episodes of “La rosa de Guadalupe”?

Currently, you can see the Full episodes of “The Rose of Guadalupe” in Canal de las Estrellas. However, this is not the only web page where you can find the episodes, since you also have at your disposal the official portals of Univision, Vix and RCN. You just have to make sure that the content is available in your region.

Meanwhile, you can find several of the episodes of the program on YouTube.