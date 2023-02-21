It is obviously not an official announcement, but an important message to José Mourinho arrives from the Giallorossi management. During the event ‘Our first 20 years’ – organized by the Roma Club Montecitorio – the CEO of Rome, Pietro Berardi, intervened by answering a question about the future of the Special One: “My belief is that next year too Mourinho will be coach of Roma – the manager’s speech reported by Ansa – with the coach we are halfway through the contract, a year and a half. He is very determined, he suffers for Roma and to achieve the result”. Words that inevitably inflamed the audience and, within a few minutes, made the rounds of the web and social networks.