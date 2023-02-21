Pietro Berardi spoke during an event answering a question about the future of the Special One
It is obviously not an official announcement, but an important message to José Mourinho arrives from the Giallorossi management. During the event ‘Our first 20 years’ – organized by the Roma Club Montecitorio – the CEO of Rome, Pietro Berardi, intervened by answering a question about the future of the Special One: “My belief is that next year too Mourinho will be coach of Roma – the manager’s speech reported by Ansa – with the coach we are halfway through the contract, a year and a half. He is very determined, he suffers for Roma and to achieve the result”. Words that inevitably inflamed the audience and, within a few minutes, made the rounds of the web and social networks.
Berardi’s statements come at a particularly delicate moment as regards Mourinho’s future and the coach’s plans. Special One has publicly declared that they are expecting a confrontation with the owners by June: phrases that have inevitably sparked the doubts and fears of a large part of the yellow and red square, terrified at the idea of a farewell from the Portuguese. While waiting for a move by the Friedkins, however, the exit of the Giallorossi CEO still appears as a positive sign.
