Bitcoin will end 2024 with a revaluation close to 130%with only a few sessions left before the exercise ends. The victory of Donald Trump has boosted not only this crypto asset, but many others who have seen in the election of the new president of the United States a leader very inclined to its expansion, to the point that bitcoin managed to surpass the barrier of $100,000 for the first time, although the rise has since corrected.

And this extraordinary performance has helped boost the profitability of funds that have cryptocurrencies as underlying assets. Among them are Cryptocurrenciesa hedge fund specialized from the private banking firm A&G, which earns almost 84% in the year.

This vehicle, which was launched in October last year managed by Román González and Rubén Ayuso, together with the Income 4 Crypto Managed by Javier Pineda, they are one of the few free investment funds specialized in cryptocurrencies, and as they are products domiciled in Europe, they use ETPs on cryptocurrencies to have access to this investment universe.

Bitcoin has become one of the great protagonists of the year, driven by the arrival of the first ETFs on this asset in the United States. Firms like BlackRock are already studying how to transfer this success to Europe, taking advantage of the entry into force in 2025 of MiCA, the new regulations that will regulate the cryptoasset market. And other investment firms are also considering how to provide access to products that, in the case of bitcoin alone, handle an asset volume close to 130 billion dollars.

But it is not only funds specialized in cryptocurrencies that are taking advantage of their revaluation. Funds focused on small and medium-sized global companies such as VI Opportunity Boutique Managementadvised by Santiago Moreno and Pedro Javier Caballero for Andbank, They are close to 74% profitability thanks to having among its main positions Galaxy Digital Holdings, Coinbase Globall, Ether Capital, MicroStrategy or Marathon Digital Holdings, companies directly or indirectly related to crypto assets.