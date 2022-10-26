The richest presidents in Latin America: these are their assets

In June, Bloomberg Línea published a list of the presidents with the highest declared wealth in Latin America. According to that media, the investigation was based on the records that the leaders of the region have presented to the authorities of their respective countries.

The assets declared by the presidents of Latin America appear in the list. However, it clarifies that In some cases, this information is not available. publicly.

the richest president

According to the specialized magazine Bloomberg Línea, the richest president in Latin America is Luis Abinader, the head of state of the Dominican Republic. His fortune, cites that investigation, exceeds US $ 76 million dollars and his possessions “range from residences valued at more than one million dollars to investments in the British Virgin Islands.”

Photograph provided by the Dominican Presidency where President Luis Abinader appears. Photo: EFE/ Dominican Presidency

According to that medium, until 2020, when he took office, Abinader “had assets for the number of $76,156,866 (at the rate of the day)”.

Bloomberg Line details that, approximately, “73% of his fortune is in investments in the British Virgin Islands and in Panama, about US$55,788,105” and that “he also has investments in the Dominican Republic that exceed RD$614.5 million, equivalent to US $11.1”.

That medium also pointed out that “within his assets he has RD$393 million inherited from his father, the politician and businessman José Rafael Abinader Wasaf and RD$3.2 million succeeded by his father-in-law Elias Arbaje Farah.”

They also explain that Abinader “owns two 2017 Ford jeeps with a value of over RD$3 million and a 2020 Tesla car valued at US$117,128. He has RD$31 million in jewelry and watches and RD$15.2 million in works of art and sculpture.”

Other large fortunes

The second place in this list of the richest presidents is occupied by William Lasso, the head of state of Ecuador. According to Bloomberg Line, his total assets, as of May 2021, were US$39,702,106 and his gross monthly salary was US$6,446. The figures come from the sworn declaration of assets of Lasso and Transparency of the Presidency of Ecuador.

Photo: Bolivar Parra. AFP

Third place is occupied by Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador. According to Bloomberg Line, citing data from the affidavit of wealth and Transparency of the Presidency of El Salvador, Bukele’s total assets, until July 2019, were US$2,548,967 and his gross monthly salary was US$5,181.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador.

the other president

Four. Mario Abdo Benitezthe president of Paraguay.

Total assets: US$953,973 through 2016.

Monthly gross salary: US$5,516

Source: Comptroller General of Paraguay.

Photo: Mario Valdez / Reuters

5. Jair Bolsonaropresident of Brazil.

Total assets: US$446,152 as of August 2018.

Monthly gross salary: US$6,035

Source: Declaration of goods and assets as a presidential candidate. Transparency Portal of the Republic of Brazil.

6. Luis Lacalle PouPresident of Uruguay.

Total Assets: $385,990 as of May 2020.

Monthly gross salary: US$21,510

Source: Affidavit of assets and income. Transparency and Public Ethics Board.

7. louis arcepresident of Bolivia

Total assets: US$358,916 through 2019.

Monthly gross salary: US$3,519

Source: Comptroller General of Bolivia.

Photo: See also Russia and Ukraine: the mourning of the Russians for their fallen soldiers in the war Ronaldo Schemidt. AFP

8. Ivan Dukenow former president of Colombia.

9. Daniel Ortegapresident of Nicaragua.

Total assets: US$217,844 through 2006.

Monthly gross salary: US$4,200

Source: Comptroller of the Republic. Confidential Diary.

10. Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico.

Total assets: US$80,626 through 2021.

Monthly gross salary: US$8,243

Source: Asset declaration, Declaranet. Transparent Payroll.

eleven. Alberto Fernandezpresident of Argentina.

Total assets: US$46,190 (at the official dollar) until September 2021.

Monthly gross salary: US$5,443 (to the official dollar)

Source: Affidavit. Anticorruption Office.

Photo: Stephen Collazo. AFP

12. Gabriel BoricPresident of Chile.

Total assets: US$36,956 through April 2022.

Monthly gross salary: US$8,734

Source: Declaration of goods and assets. Infoprobity.

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile.

13. peter castlepresident of Peru.

Total Assets: $217,844 through 2006

Monthly gross salary: US$4,200

Source: Comptroller of the Republic. Confidential Diary.

The case of Colombia

The Bloomberg Line investigation was published in June of this year, so in the case of Colombia, the assets of today’s former president were taken into account. Ivan Duke.

The data comes from those registered reported in Duque’s income statement before the Dian and the Presidency of the Republic, clarifies the specialized media.

As of 2020, Duque had assets of US$358,113. And according to that media quote, she had a brutal monthly salary of US $ 9,424. These figures placed him as the eighth president of the region with more money, above Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Gabriel Boric (Chile) and Pedro Castillo (Peru).

Ortega, Amlo and Castillo: special cases

The cases of Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua), Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico) and Pedro Castillo (Peru) have special annotations in the investigation published by Bloomberg Line.

In the case of Ortega, it is clarified that “investigations locate the fortune of the Ortega Murillo family around US$2.5 billion until 2018.” It should be remembered that Ortega is president in that country and his wife, Rosario Murillo, is vice president.

Daniel Ortega is the president of Nicaragua and one of the main allies of Nicólas Maduro.

In the case of Lopez Obradorpoints out the specialized media that “he only declares as assets and patrimony his total income from presidential functions” and that “US$148,508 that he would receive for royalties from the sale of one of his books is not included.”

And finally, in the case of peter castleBloomberg Line notes that “the patrimonial information was registered on the Informed Vote platform of the National Elections Jury in 2021, during the presidential campaign” and that “the now president only related his annual income and four real estate assets.”

Presidents without information

In his investigation, Bloomberg Line clarifies that in the case of Laurentino Cortizo, the president of Panama, he “delivered his duly notarized affidavit of assets,” but that “said documents were not made public.”

President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo. Photo: Presidency of Panama / EFE

The specialized magazine also clarifies that “there are presidents who, due to internal policies of their country or their own decisions, simply do not have public information on their assets, as is the case in Panama, Venezuela, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala“.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

