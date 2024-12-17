The unions believe that this ruling could affect “hundreds of teachers”
The Social Court number 18 of Madrid has condemned the King Juan Carlos University to pay compensation of 18,000 euros to a teacher for unfair dismissal. The plaintiff has been concatenating contract after contract since October 2017, which…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Rey #Juan #Carlos #University #pay #euros #professor #unfair #dismissal
Leave a Reply