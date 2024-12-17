Young people in the Vicálvaro campus of the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid

The unions believe that this ruling could affect “hundreds of teachers”



12/17/2024



Updated at 5:42 p.m.





The Social Court number 18 of Madrid has condemned the King Juan Carlos University to pay compensation of 18,000 euros to a teacher for unfair dismissal. The plaintiff has been concatenating contract after contract since October 2017, which…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only