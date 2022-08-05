The Viking is back. The road was long and tiring, but Simon Kjaer held out and today he is back on the pitch: “I was a hermit, I isolated myself from everything and everyone, now I just want to play, starting with the next derby …” . The AC Milan defender is the protagonist of the Sportweek cover story on newsstands this week with the Gazzetta dello Sport. He told us about the long journey that brought him back to the team after the bad injury of 1 December 2021 (anterior and collateral cruciate ligament). And he told us about the season that is about to begin: “Are the predictions behind Juve and Inter? I understand them, the opponents have been aggressive on the market. But also last year they didn’t give us as favorites, and then … And anyway I am convinced that we can still grow ”.

Sportweek then went down to Palermo to meet another footballer with a story to tell: Matteo Brunori, Palermo bomber recently promoted to Serie B. He is 27 years old, many of which spent on the periphery of football: “In Excellence, the most difficult years, I thought to give up and instead the ascent began there ”. Ascent that led him to Juve Under 23 in 2019 and then to Sicily where, with goals, he gave him promotion to Palermo: he scored the decisive goal in the playoff playoffs against Padova. “Now, after the dark years, I want to make the last leap: scoring goals in Serie A with this shirt”. The Gazzetta’s weekly does not live on football alone. Thomas Ceccon, world champion and record holder in the 100 backstroke, is preparing to face the European Championships in Rome which will start on 11 August. In the meantime he chatted with us and posed for a very “fashionable” photo shoot. “They told me I was lazy, that I didn’t apply, but I’ve never skipped a workout…”. And the results are visible.