The announcement made by the former tronista dates back to a few hours ago, David Donadeiof his sudden hospitalization due to some health problems. An announcement entrusted to his social pages, in which the protagonist of the famous dating show informs his following of the medical tests in progress.

Davide Donadei’s hospitalization

The former tronista of Maria de Filippi’s program is going through some complicated days due to some health problems which forced him to be admitted to hospital for tests. Hospitalization which in turn determined, as he himself admitted, the cancellation of an evening in which he was supposed to perform as dj.

In response to the concerned questions posed to him by his followers, Davide Donadei explained his strong influence that recently struck him, also characterized by a very high fever. Symptoms to which other rather worrying ones were added later: enlarged liver and spleen and one completely purple limb.

health problems for Davide Donadei

Apparently, it would be a‘infection whose origins are still being ascertained. Hence, the decision taken by the medical staff to keep Donadei in hospital to subject him to more in-depth clinical tests.

“I had been battling a simple flu for about 10 days. After almost a week of high fever, which often appeared in the evening, I decided to go to the emergency room… The results of the tests were all abnormal: I had an enlarged liver and spleen and a completely purple limb… We recently found an infection, the cause of which is yet to be determined. In the next few days I will have to undergo new tests”.

Messages full of affection from his followers

The confession of the difficult moment that Davide Donadei is going through due to some health problems has immediately aroused the solidarity And nearness from his fans. In fact, there were numerous messages of affection sent to him in response to his Instagram stories in which the DJ warned his audience of concerns regarding his health.

The unanimous wish was for a speedy and complete recovery that will allow him to get back to his life and work as soon as possible. The temporary stop due to hospitalization has in fact forced Donadei to give up, with great regret, a previously organized evening program.

Former Men and Women star hospitalized for tests

“It’s the first time I’ve found myself in a similar situation, but unfortunately I haven’t been well and further medical checks are underway. The event date will be rescheduled for August”.

Finally, the DJ took advantage of this episode to underline the importance of always paying attention to even the smallest warning signals sent by your body. Nothing should be overlooked:

“We recently encountered an infection, the cause of which is still to be determined. In the coming days and weeks I will have to undergo further tests to get a clearer picture of the situation. Take advantage of my experience and do not underestimate anything, even a simple fever can last more than four or five days. Knowing that I have your support has done me so much good.“.