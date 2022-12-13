Accident in the Alessandria: the 23-year-old driver of the Peugeot had a blood alcohol level higher than the limit permitted by law

The driver of the car that went off the road in the night between Saturday and Sunday and caused theaccident at the gates of Alexandria where three very young boys lost their lives, he was driving under the influence of alcohol. The charge for him, who is hospitalized and guarded in the hospital, is that of multiple road homicide.

In the night between Saturday and Sunday theyet another massacre on Italian roads. After that of the previous week, which took place in Umbria, in which four young people lost their lives, this time too the balance was dramatic.

The accident occurred at Cantaloupe, at the gates of Alexandria. Around 4:00 in the morning on Sunday, a Peugeot with on board 7 boys between the ages of 15 and 23, she evaded the stop by the Carabinieri and, traveling at high speed, went off the road.

After hitting and throwing off a guard rail and a level crossing, he broke through the fence of a chalet and ended its mad run, overturned, inside the courtyard of the same house.

The first to notice what happened was precisely the owner of the house, who, awakened by the hustle and bustle, went out and found the sad scene before his eyes. The car was on fire and the man with a Fire extinguisher he put down the flames, and then waited for the police and rescuers to arrive.

Accident in the Alessandria area: positive driver on the alcohol test

Three boys of the seven who were in the car unfortunately they didn’t make it. They were 23, 21 and 15 years old. The others are hospitalized, one of which is in desperate condition.

As previously mentioned, among the hospitalized there is also the 23 years old who was driving the car and who did not stop when the Carabinieri stopped.

He is now under investigation for multiple road homicide, also because the alcohol test carried out immediately after the collision showed a alcohol content of 0.75 mgi.e. slightly higher than the limit permitted by law.

Another chilling detail of the story was always told by the same owner of the house. The man said that the car ended up right against a LPG gas bottle and uncovered it. Everything could have exploded and the tragedy could have had an even more devastating toll.