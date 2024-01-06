Christmas does not say goodbye to the municipality of Murcia until the curtain falls after the centenary and traditional representation by the Association of the Three Wise Men of Churra in the best possible setting. This Saturday, the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga became a large open-air theater through which the different scenes of the sacred history brought to life by the residents of the Murcian district were paraded.

The car begins when the three Magi from the East meet the Star that will guide them. The second part represents the arrival of the three Magi at Herod's palace and how Lucifer tempts the king to have all the children born in Bethlehem killed. And it ends with the Adoration of the Magi of the East to the Child.

The cast that made the staging of the car possible was made up of around thirty residents of the Murcian district of Churra, 22 non-professional actors and another eight people in charge of makeup, hairdressing, costumes…

Through the narration of a couple of orchardists, the car reviewed the discovery of the star by the Magi, the interview with Herod, the temptation of the devil so that he would destroy the Child Jesus and, finally, the adoration. The characters of the two little angels, the star and the Virgin Mary, all minors, debuted as new actors, as well as the one-year-old baby who gave life to the Baby Jesus. “It is always an illusion to close Christmas with this theatrical staging in Murcia, which we have been performing uninterruptedly since 1963, although the tradition dates back to 1736,” explained José Sánchez, president of the Association of the Three Wise Men of Churra.