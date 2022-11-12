The wave of protests that has been unleashed in Iran since last September 16, when the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the Moral Police for wearing the veil incorrectly, continue fiercely almost two months later . The violent repression of the Ayatollah regime has only exacerbated the general feeling of indignation on the part of the public who, in honor of Amini, have been taking to the streets for weeks to protest the situation. Since then the arrests have only increased, but so have the deaths.

The figures vary slightly among the NGOs that denounce the evolution of events in Iran, but they agree that the fatalities exceed 300. According to the latest balance of the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), based in the United States, the figure it amounts to 336, 52 of them minors and another 39, members of the security forces.

The NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Norway, for its part, raises the deceased to 326, of which 43 are minors. The organization points out that these deaths have taken place in 22 provinces of the country, mostly in Sistan and Balochistan (123 victims), Tehran (33), Mazandaran, Kurdistan and Gilan.

15,000 detainees



The official version, however, offers more remote figures. Specifically, media related to the Ayatollah regime reported some 40 deaths. As for the detainees, HRANA reports that there are at least 15,000 people held since the protests broke out. During this period, some 900 demonstrations have been held in almost 140 cities. Two of them are Spanish – the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, yesterday requested his release – and seven are French, as confirmed by the Gallic Government this Saturday.

On the other hand, eleven people have been charged with the murder by lynching of a paramilitary during the wave of protests that has shaken Iran since September. The event took place on the 3rd in Karaj, west of the capital. According to the authorities’ statements collected by the Mizan judicial agency, the paramilitary, identified as Sayed Ruholá Ajamian, was “unarmed and clearing a road when a mob attacked him with knives and stones.”