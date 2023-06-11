Former Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon was released on Sunday, hours after she was arrested as part of an investigation into her party’s financial records, according to Scottish police.

Investigators questioned Sturgeon for about seven hours, and she was later released with the investigation continuing, police said.

“A 52-year-old woman who was arrested earlier today (Sunday) has been released as a suspect as part of an ongoing investigation into the funding and funds of the Scottish National Party,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

This constituted the third arrest in the framework of this investigation.

The former chief executive of the Scottish National Party, Peter Morell, who is Sturgeon’s husband, was previously suspended in the context of the same investigation last April.

Around this time, police raided the party’s headquarters in Edinburgh and Muriel and Sturgeon’s home in Glasgow where a crime scene tent had been set up in the front garden.

The investigations deal in particular with the use of donations worth 600,000 pounds (750,000 US dollars) collected in recent years to organize a new referendum on independence, a project currently frozen in the face of London’s rejection.

Morrell also failed to declare a personal loan to the Scottish National Party of more than £100,000, which would breach political finance transparency laws.

Morel was later released without charge, with the investigation continuing.

Party treasurer Colin Beatty was also arrested in April and later released.