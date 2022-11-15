The Special Citizen Security Corps was reinforced in September with fifteen agents to carry out arms, drug and person identification controls
Last September, the Murcia City Council decided to reinforce the Special Citizen Security Group (GESC) with fifteen agents to strengthen police surveillance in the districts. Greater security has always been among the demands of both the residents of these towns and the villagers, who felt discriminated against
