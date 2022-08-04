Pedro Sánchez’s energy saving plan, approved last Monday in the Council of Ministers, gained a certain prominence yesterday in the Government Council held in Cartagena, in the Aguirre Palace. The Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, advocated greater dialogue with the central Executive to apply the measures, due to the importance and economic impact they have on merchants and businessmen. To questions from journalists, he clarified that any measure that is beneficial to improve energy efficiency “is always welcome” and that “the laws are there to comply with them”, but criticized that the decree has been prepared “bypassing co-governance and without any type of dialogue or coordination with the autonomous communities.

Despite having joined the front initiated by the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the first to rebel against these measures, Miguélez softened the position of the Murcian Executive. Last Monday, sources from the Community clearly indicated that the regional government “did not agree” with the content of the decree and left on the table that its legal services would look for options to avoid applying it.

Yesterday, the counselor insisted that the law must be complied with, but added that it is “necessary, in the field of competence, that there is a dialogue.” “We are talking about situations that are creating some uncertainty among businessmen, because they will have to make investments that they will have to pay for out of their own pockets.”

“They are asking businessmen to make an enormous effort, when we do not know if the measures will be effective”



Miguélez reiterated that merchants are being asked to make a “huge effort” when “we don’t know if these proposals will be effective.” Therefore, he called for the need to sit down and talk among all, “to try to reach an agreement, to achieve greater energy savings without harming anyone.”

Sánchez’s plan, which will run until November 2023 and will be extended in September with a new package of measures, includes, among other actions, the establishment of limits on the temperature of air conditioning in public buildings, shops, bars and restaurants and other establishments, where it may not be less than 27 degrees, and minimum heating, which may not exceed 19. It also orders the turning off of shop windows and the lights of public buildings from ten o’clock of the night.

As other autonomous communities are already doing, the Region of Murcia has set to work to implement provisions to save energy and, incidentally, reduce the electricity bill. Valle Miguélez explained that new measures will be added to the measures already in place and others will be updated. But he clarified that “Murcia’s business fabric has been making efforts for years trying to apply measures that allow them to save energy.”

conversation aids



The Government spokesperson also gave an account in her appearance of the main agreements reached at the Council meeting. It gave the green light to reinforce educational quality, the regional Executive approved allocating 1.9 million euros to hire 363 English, French, German, Italian and Chinese speaking assistants.

Likewise, approval was given to a collaboration agreement with the University of Murcia, for the creation of the ‘Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Chair’. The objective is to constitute a new body to establish a space dedicated to research, training and dissemination in terms of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Among other agreements, the Governing Council decided to approve the granting of subsidies to collaborate in the expenses involved in participating in national competitions to the Roldán Futsal Club, AD Algar Surmenor and Cartagena Athletics Club.