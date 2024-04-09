After a year of negotiations between employers and unions, the agreement for Cleaning of Buildings and Premises in the Region of Murcia has finally been unblocked, which affects around 9,500 workers, mostly women. This was stated this Tuesday by UGT in a press release, in which it assured that the new text will be signed on April 22, which is why the strike has been called off.

The new agreement, which will be valid from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027, includes several salary increases starting this year. In 2024 and 2025 it will be 2%, while in 2026% the salary increase will reach 2.75% and in 2027, 3.75%. One day of annual free time for workers is also increased and the IT supplement is maintained, according to UGT.

The latest measure is that starting in October 2027, a bonus of 10% of the salary will be included in the concept of danger, toxicity and/or hardship for health center cleaning workers, an extra that until now only Those from hospital centers have been recognized, at 20% of the salary.

A “very tough” negotiation process



UGT recalls that the workers have had an expired agreement since December 2022, which is why the union and CC OO began talks in April 2023 with the employers' associations, Aspel, Alel and Aelmu. «The negotiation process has been very tough, and the threat was always in the Employer's intention to eliminate the Temporary Disability Complement (IT), which when a worker leaves due to illness or a common accident equated their benefit to the normal salary. », pointed out UGT.

After failing to reach an agreement at the meeting on April 2, the representatives of UGT and CC OO announced a strike of the entire cleaning sector for April 15, which has been called off after reaching the agreement this Tuesday.

«This is the best possible agreement to prevent them from touching the IT complement, a right previously achieved and which we wanted to maintain. We wanted the salary increases to also be important, although in the negotiation the biggest obstacle was the reduction of rights, which we did not consent to. That is why we announced the strike as a last measure of pressure, which led almost 10,000 workers to a major conflict,” explained Julia Mirete, secretary of the UGT Cleaning Sector.

The union thanked the workers “for their support in the mobilizations and in the assemblies held, who in many cases have part-time work contracts with salaries that do not reach 1,000 euros, have been at the forefront and have shown that the union “it is strength.”