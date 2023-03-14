Inflation continues to skyrocket at the national level and the Region of Murcia is at the forefront of the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which increased by 0.3% during the month of February. This is the third largest increase by Autonomous Community, only behind the Canary Islands (where it increased by 0.5%) and Cantabria (0.4%), and on a par with Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and La Rioja. For its part, the annual rate fell 0.9 points compared to January in Extremadura, and 0.1 points in Comunidad de Madrid and Comunidad Foral de Navarra.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% at the national level in February in relation to the previous month and raised its interannual rate by one tenth, up to 6%, due to the increase in the cost of electricity, tourist packages and of food, which shot up its prices by 16.6% compared to February 2022, according to the final data published this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). In the Region of Murcia, the annual CPI rate stood at 6.6% in February, compared to 6.3% in the previous month.

The final interannual inflation for February is one tenth lower than the one advanced at the end of last month, when the INE pointed to a rate of 6.1%, while the monthly rise was finally nine tenths, compared to the increase of 1% initially estimated.

With the increase registered in the second month of 2023, inflation chains two consecutive months of increases in its interannual rate after the rebound in January, when it increased two tenths, up to 5.9%.

For its part, subjacent inflation (excluding unprocessed food and energy products) increased one tenth in February, to 7.6%, its highest rate since December 1986. With this figure, one tenth lower than initially estimated by According to the INE, subjacent inflation exceeds the general index by more than 1.5 points. Food prices shot up 16.6%

According to the INE, food prices grew by 16.6% in the interannual rate in February, more than one point above that of the previous month. This behavior was influenced by the increase in the price of legumes and vegetables and meat, as well as the fact that fish and shellfish dropped their prices less than last year.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has highlighted that fresh food became more expensive in February. “Legumes and vegetables, and also fresh fruit, have experienced a specific reduction in supply as a result of unfavorable weather conditions, in Spain and in other EU countries, which has caused an increase in prices due to the increase in international demand,” has pointed.