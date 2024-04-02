Last Saturday, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority organized an event, “From the Emirates via Egypt to our people in Gaza,” to mobilize and prepare aid for the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the presence and participation of a large group of media figures, artists, and social media influencers from Egypt. And several Arab countries.

This event comes within a package of UAE initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip at an accelerated and coordinated pace as a result of the worsening humanitarian crisis there, and working to reduce its negative repercussions, especially on the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.

In this context, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the UAE has rushed, since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, to provide relief and food aid and health care needs to the residents of the Strip, as part of its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people as a result of the ongoing difficult conditions they are experiencing. In a way that reflects the values ​​of giving and solid human solidarity among the leadership and people of the Emirates towards supporting brothers in times of crisis.

Al-Mansouri praised the support of the Egyptian state, its institutions and its people, in providing the required facilities and coordination to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, which facilitated the entry of UAE aid and the UAE field hospital into the Strip.

He said that this event confirms that the UAE and Egypt are working at the official and popular levels in a spirit of brotherhood and cooperation in standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza during the ordeal they are going through.

For their part, the media figures, artists and social media influencers who attended the event expressed their happiness at participating in this event, praising the active role that the UAE plays in providing aid to our Palestinian brothers, as well as in treating the wounded and injured among them, which are efforts that contribute significantly to alleviating suffering. Current humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The “From the Emirates via Egypt to our people in Gaza” event, which reflects the level of coordination and cooperation with the brotherly Egyptian institutions and society, comes from the Red Crescent Authority’s belief in the importance of community activities participating in humanitarian work. In this context, the Authority continues to support and provide relief to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza.

The UAE's ongoing initiatives embody the state's approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, and its values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.