The Águilas del América continue in the Leagues Cup dispute where they are now in the round of 32 of the tournament in a direct elimination game against the Chicago Fire.
However, the moment the club is experiencing is one of tension, due to the fact that they are facing a strong rival from the MLS, in addition to arriving hurt after the defeat by a score of 4-1 against the Columbus Crew.
One of the most notable footballers in this game was the American Alexander Zendejas. Since his arrival in America, the footballer drew attention for his rapid adaptation, his goals and delivery on the pitch, although now his level has gone from more to less.
In the Gold Cup he was considered in the United States squad, however, this was because the country of the stars and stripes decided to send a ‘B’ team to play the tournament. Although due to his inconsistencies, he was relegated to the substitute bench.
As far as the Leagues Cup is concerned, he left a lot to be desired in the game against Columbus and the fans did not forgive him for his constant mistakes.
Who would be his substitute in the eleven of America?
On the other hand, his possible replacement would be Leonardo Fernández, a player who vociferously asked for a vote of confidence on his return and has not disappointed.
It is for this reason that coach André Jardine could leave him as a fixture in the starting eleven for the coming games.
