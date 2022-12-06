The real danger for Mexico is the INE. For President López Obrador, for Morena’s main pre-candidate for the presidency in 2024, Claudia Sheinbaum, for the leader of the ruling party in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, for the president of the party in power, Mario Delgado, there is no There is nothing more important on the national agenda than the electoral reform proposal presented by the executive and which does not have the votes in either the legislature or the senate to move forward. That is what they talk about every day, that is what their conversation on social networks is about, on that subject are his statements to the media.

Perhaps they are right, nothing is more delicate for the country than the INE, nobody is as destabilizing for Mexico as Lorenzo Córdova and his cronies. It matters little that nothing has managed to reduce insecurity and violence in these four years, that there are already more than 140,000 intentional homicides and more than 30,000 disappeared in the six-year term, that there are three thousand deaths a month, that the number of of femicides.

Given the executive’s demand for electoral reform, it matters little that, for example, in Zacatecas, roadblocks are almost daily, that this weekend the umpteenth escape from a state prison was attempted, with the corollary of another violent riot, with several police officers and guards injured. Right there, in Zacatecas, where a control judge was assassinated on Friday and a week before a brigadier general and coordinator of the National Guard in the state had been ambushed and killed, the same day that it was one year since the implementation of the Zacatecas II plan. In Acapulco, where there is another special operation without apparent success, yesterday there were another two massacres, of those that no longer exist: eight deaths. In Nuevo León, in less than a week, 16 murders. The daily deaths in Guanajuato or Michoacán are hardly news anymore.

That the US Defense Northern Command considers that 30 percent of the national territory is under the control of organized crime or that the DEA says that in 70 percent of Mexico criminal groups challenge the State? Or that a good part of the illegal fentanyl that is consumed in the United States and that causes tens of thousands of deaths year after year, comes from Mexico? It is not a problem, what must be resolved urgently is what we are going to do with the INE.

It does not matter if the shortage of medicines continues, if 22 people die, including babies and children, in Durango due to meningitis because medicines were bought on the black market, as had already happened months ago in the Pemex hospital in Tabasco, or what a good part of the population is still not up to date on vaccination against Covid or influenza.

The problem is really the INE, not the looming trade or energy conflicts with the United States. It is not serious that we are about to go to two commercial panels for violations of the TMEC in energy or agro-industrial issues, because we have promoted restrictive legislation for green energies and private investors in the energy field or that we are in fact blocking a good part of the imports of yellow corn and other agricultural products, with the legislation on genetically transformed seeds and the prohibition of using fumigants such as glyphosate, which puts serious problems, with both measures, not only for imports but also for national agricultural producers ( which are in turn large exporters).

We have to resolve the INE issue, because the economy has no problem: just annualized inflation of more than 8 percent, Banco de México interest rates at 10 percent, the highest in many years, with which rates interest paid by those who want or have credit or variable debt have increased notably; with growth rates that have not yet returned the economy to pre-pandemic levels, and with the costs of emblematic works of the six-year term, such as the Dos Bocas refinery and the Mayan Train, which have more than doubled. None of this is a problem, perhaps because the remittances that our countrymen send from the United States add up to 50 billion dollars a year, without which many communities would simply be in absolute crisis.

Let’s focus please on how important the INE is, it doesn’t matter that just yesterday the OAS (where we also barely got 8 percent of the votes in the election of its new secretary general, which to top it off was left in the hands of a Brazilian economist) has declared that the Mexican electoral system does not require profound reforms to guarantee the vote, since it has experience and strength in the administration of the elections. What is urgent is electoral reform, because not only is the INE conservative and Lorenzo Córdova something like the Osama Bin Laden of democracy in Mexico, but because they are the ones who put the country at risk.