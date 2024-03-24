Michirones, paparajotes, zarangollo or balls are some of the most typical dishes of Murcia. Preparations that over the years have become essential in their recipe books and another hallmark of this land. Content creator Dre Pao has decided to try some of these traditional recipes from the capital of the Region and give his verdict on them.

This Canadian, based in Murcia, is known on TikTok for his food reviews and for sharing videos of traditional Spanish recipes, but in an innovative and somewhat different way. Among them, he covered one of the most famous tapas in the Region – the marineras – to create a dessert inspired by Carlos Alcaraz. He also made a 'paella' cooked with Estrella de Levante beer, to which he added some of the appetizers that usually accompany this drink.

Furthermore, it is not the first time that this 'tiktoker' dares to try the Community's own creations. Already at Christmas she shared a video tasting the typical Christmas desserts of the Region of Murcia.

On this occasion, the video was shared on her TikTok account by Ana, better known as '@picoteoqueteveo', who put Dre Pao to the test by showing him some of the most typical dishes. The first thing he tried was one of the appetizer classics, dry sausage, which he assured had a “sweet” flavor, surprising his companion, and he gave it a “6.” 1″. Then it was the little boy's turn, who as soon as he put it in his mouth caused a grimace of disapproval on his face: «He has no punctuation. A 0. I'm sorry,” he said.

He has also tasted the fried blood, which at first he was reluctant to taste, even though he explained that “it looks good.” “I can't believe I like this,” she said. In this catalog of dishes, the broth with balls with a good splash of lemon could not be missing either, in fact, when Ana told him that she didn't put it in, Dre 'scold on' by telling her that they are “in Murcia” and that “it is necessary ». «It's very good, the lemon is the icing on the cake. “I think this is my favorite,” she said.

The michirones have also entered this list, although it has not been his “favorite” dish, he has been surprised by its texture, as he points out that it is like “an explosion in the mouth.” Finally, he has also tried the blood sausages, which he has rated with a “1.1”. “I'm sorry Murcia,” she said.