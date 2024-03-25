Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/25/2024 – 19:31

The rapporteur for the arrest of federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber, Darci de Mattos (PSD-SC), told the Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) that the tendency is to present a favorable opinion to maintain the order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The parliamentarian was preventively detained this Sunday, the 24th, in a Federal Police operation on suspicion of being one of the masterminds behind the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

“I will present the opinion tomorrow (Tuesday, 26) at noon. But, in principle, I want to present an opinion to maintain the prison”, said Darci de Mattos, highlighting that the document is still being assembled by her technical and legal team. “The issue of obstruction of justice, in my understanding, constitutes a flagrant act”, he amended.

As shown by Estadão Column, the rapporteur was chosen this Monday, 25th, by the president of the CCJ, deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC). “We chose a deputy who is very active on the commission, was once vice-president, and also who was from a different party than those involved, in this case PSOL or União Brasil, to provide a technical opinion”, stated the parliamentarian.

The CCJ meeting to present and vote on the opinion will take place this Tuesday, 26th. After passing through the committee, the report goes to the plenary, but the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has not yet announced when the session will take place. will occur. The expectation is that it will be this week.

“I don’t think it will be that difficult in the plenary to get 257 votes,” said Darci de Mattos, in reference to the minimum number of votes to approve his report, which requires the support of an absolute majority of deputies.

This Monday, the Chamber received the letter sent by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF, to communicate the deputy's arrest. The notification occurred after the First Panel of the Court unanimously confirmed Moraes' decision that determined the arrests in the Marielle case.

The notification was necessary for the Chamber to initiate procedures to validate or not the arrest. In accordance with the latest precedents, such as that of former Bolsonaro deputy Daniel Silveira, the presidency of the House, after being officially informed by the STF, notifies the parliamentarian that the detention will be analyzed in the next plenary session.

In the plenary, the CCJ's opinion is presented, which will be made by Darci de Mattos, due to the urgency. The defense of the arrested deputy speaks three times during the analysis – before reading the opinion, after reading it and after the discussion. Each defense demonstration lasts 15 minutes. Voting is open, and the resolution with what is decided is promulgated in the session itself.

On Sunday night, the 24th, União Brasil unanimously decided to expel Chiquinho Brazão from its ranks. The decision, confirmed to the Political Broadcast by the party's secretary general, ACM Neto, was taken in a virtual meeting.

By order of the Supreme Court, Operation Murder Inc. was launched to preventively arrest, in addition to Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ), his brother Domingos, counselor at the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ), and delegate Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Civil Police of Rio.

The three are suspected of being behind the murder of Marielle and Anderson in 2018. 12 search and seizure warrants were also issued in Rio.